Trek Financial LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,584 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

