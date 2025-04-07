Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Plans Annual Dividend of $4.80

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 4.80 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This is a 296.7% increase from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21.

Kenon has increased its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.

KEN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768. Kenon has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

