Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.04. The stock had a trading volume of 61,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,518. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $592.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day moving average is $129.02.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,887.67. The trade was a 32.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

