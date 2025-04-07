Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

PHT traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $7.04. 383,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

