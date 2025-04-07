Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Purchases Shares of 1,400 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 129,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average of $217.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.42 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.08.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

