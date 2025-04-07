Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Acquired by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 423,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.