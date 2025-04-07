Fmr LLC Acquires 21,810 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,378,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.11% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $1,284,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $1,669,546.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,933.32. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,148,708. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.5 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $115.54 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $120.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

