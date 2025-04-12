VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 609,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 524,557 shares.The stock last traded at $205.49 and had previously closed at $222.17.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.65. The company has a market cap of $998.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIH. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

