Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources Stock Performance
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.20). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $740.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexa Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexa Resources
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.