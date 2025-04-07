StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:LITB opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.00.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.