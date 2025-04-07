StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:LITB opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

