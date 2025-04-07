Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.3% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,964,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

VOO opened at $465.52 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $444.02 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

