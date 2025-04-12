Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,653,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,473% from the previous session’s volume of 105,117 shares.The stock last traded at $29.54 and had previously closed at $29.65.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 149.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

