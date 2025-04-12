Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $38.45 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 2.8% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $38,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

