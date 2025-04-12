Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading 6.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.16. 593,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,848,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.
The stock has a market capitalization of $620.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1476 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
