First Foundation Advisors Acquires 47 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $350.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

