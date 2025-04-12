Argent Trust Co Buys 1,000 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.1 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

