Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 5% – Here’s Why

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 2,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Guild alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GHLD

Guild Stock Performance

Guild Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $800.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.47%. Guild’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guild by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,327 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Guild by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 674,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.