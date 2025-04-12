Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Shares Up 13.1% – Here’s Why

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.71 and last traded at $70.71. 323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

Aedifica NV/SA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97.

About Aedifica NV/SA

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of approx. 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion.

