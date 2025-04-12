Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,500% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

