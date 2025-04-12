Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 1,552,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,864,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5,949.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.77.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

