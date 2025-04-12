Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Should You Sell?

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $457.29 and last traded at $457.29. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.79 and a 200-day moving average of $481.43.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.