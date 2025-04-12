Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Should You Sell?

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $457.29 and last traded at $457.29. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.00.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.79 and a 200-day moving average of $481.43.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.
