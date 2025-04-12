GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Shares Up 62.4% – Here’s What Happened

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report) was up 62.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 803,312 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 135,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

GPO Plus Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

GPO Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GPO Plus, Inc organizes, promotes, and operates industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers and wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GPO Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPO Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.