Agora (CNSX:API) Trading 1,434.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Agora, Inc. (CNSX:API – Get Free Report) shot up 1,434.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $2.92. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,125,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Agora Stock Up 1,434.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05.

Agora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Brazil. It primarily explores for rare earth elements (REE), uranium, and gallium deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Elliot Lake property comprising 61 mining claims covering an area of approximately 13,008 hectares located in northern Ontario; and the Alces Lake property covering an area of 38,522.43 contiguous hectares, as well as the Eastside property that covers an area of 4,933 hectares; the Loranger property comprising 26,409 hectares; the North Wollaston property covering an area of 16,682 hectares; and Other side property comprising 27,291 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.