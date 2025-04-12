Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Shares Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 115,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,749% from the average session volume of 6,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2023, it has a portfolio of 187 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.3 billion.

