Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Stock Price Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.20. 1,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.25.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.