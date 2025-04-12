MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Trading 3.5% Higher – What’s Next?

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 20,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 129,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

MISUMI Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

Further Reading

