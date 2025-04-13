Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

AKBA stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $389.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.87. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 50,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $106,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 816,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,091.40. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 30,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $63,424.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 280,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,520.80. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,579 shares of company stock valued at $589,216 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 140,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 205.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 683,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

