Adam Richard Westwood Acquires 7,959 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam Richard Westwood bought 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £9,948.75 ($13,021.92).

Adam Richard Westwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Adam Richard Westwood sold 33,591 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £41,316.93 ($54,079.75).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 3.4 %

LON SBRE opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.69) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 118.60 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 176.40 ($2.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.23. The firm has a market cap of £321.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group ( LON:SBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. Research analysts expect that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 8.59%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.79) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

