U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

GROW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 120,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

