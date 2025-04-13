Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 129,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 469,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $556.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,880. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 86.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after buying an additional 334,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 77.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

