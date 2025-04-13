4,153 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MNST opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $60.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

View Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This trade represents a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,585,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,054.86. This represents a 68.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.