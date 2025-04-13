Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $165.13 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,968 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $165,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $731.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $837.05 and a 200-day moving average of $823.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $693.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.