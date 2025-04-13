TME Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TME Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.87.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.