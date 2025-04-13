Keystone Financial Group Purchases 34,386 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,867,193,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus set a $160.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

