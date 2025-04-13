The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Decreased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,745.02. The trade was a 32.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

