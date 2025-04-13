Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $504,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $261.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

