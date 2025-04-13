Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 25,985 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

