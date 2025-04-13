Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 116,326 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 116,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,469,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 14.0% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $454.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.44. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

