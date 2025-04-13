Dominick Colangelo Sells 24,850 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $1,040,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,906,229.06. The trade was a 8.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominick Colangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of Vericel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,217,381.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.61 and a beta of 1.61. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $63.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vericel by 214.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 587,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 400,667 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,768,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

