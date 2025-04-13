Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,221 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Knife River by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNF. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Knife River Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:KNF opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $66.13 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

