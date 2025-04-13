Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 130.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 237.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 31,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXDT opened at $3.59 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.71%.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 26,900 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,671.88. This trade represents a 96.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Richards bought 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $220,545.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,199.10. This trade represents a 175.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

