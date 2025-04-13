Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $339,217.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,453,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,253.48. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 67,412 shares of company stock worth $372,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $4.49 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

