Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,444,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,359 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,291,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 208,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Altice USA Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.32 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.