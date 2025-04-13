Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 887,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $21,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $28.62 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.