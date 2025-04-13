Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $30.58 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

