Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.44 and last traded at $79.17. Approximately 2,048,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,324,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.94.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

