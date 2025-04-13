F M Investments LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

F M Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $137.21 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.34 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

