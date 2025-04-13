Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.89. 88,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 246,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2,908.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 91,630 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,454,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 583,991 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

