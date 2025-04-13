Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 468,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $1,144,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

FIHL stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

