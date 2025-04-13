International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International General Insurance by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 26,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.05. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 26.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

